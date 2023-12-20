Asked To Choose His Favourite Character Among Pathaan, Azad And Hardy, Shah Rukh Khan Replied This

Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki. (courtesy: YouTube)

Just a day before Dunki release, Shah Rukh Khan hosted an Ask SRK session on X (formerly known as Twitter). Shah Rukh Khan, who has had a stellar year on the work front, was asked by a fan to choose his favourite character among Pathaan, Azad, Vikram Rathore and Hardy. The fan wrote, "Sir Pathaan ,Azad, Vikram Rathore or Hardy which is Your Favourite character played by you this year?" Shah Rukh Khan didn't choose one and replied, "My favourite character is the one that audience likes. So I hope you like Hardy as much as the others...he is a noble soul. An army officer and a lover." For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan played the titular character in Pathaan. He played the dual role of a father and a son (Azad, Vikram Rathaore) in Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan will be portraying the role of Hardy in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Take a look at his social media exchange here:

My favourite character is the one that audience likes. So I hope you like Hardy as much as the others…he is a noble soul. An army officer and a lover. #DunkiTomorrowhttps://t.co/0WFZ42HYLb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 20, 2023

Ahead of Dunki release, Shah Rukh Khan has been heavily promoting the film in Dubai. Dunki trailer was showcased on the Burj Khalifa like Shah Rukh Khan's previous two releases Pathaan and Jawan on Tuesday as well. It was followed by a drone show that became the chief attraction of the event. Take a look at the picture here:

On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan attended another promotional event in Dubai. Needless to say, Shah Rukh Khan rocked the stage with his wit, humour and dance moves. Shah Rukh Khan set the mood of the audience with his performance to the iconic song Chaiya Chaiya. It's one of the most popular tracks of Shah Rukh Khan. In the song from Dil Se, Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora dance on the roof of a running train. Shah Rukh Khan lit the stage by recreating the signature pose of the song. Take a look here:

Shah Rukh Khan delivered two biggest blockbusters this year - Jawan and Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Dunki is slated to release tomorrow. This is Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration.