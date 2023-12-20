Viral: Shah Rukh Khan Charms Dubai, So Does His Lookalike - Watch

SRK's lookalike Durgesh Goyal at the event (L). Shah Rukh Khan with a fan. (courtesy: DurgeshGoyal)

Shah Rukh Khan has been making all the right noises ahead of Dunki release. Shah Rukh Khan attended an event in Dubai to promote his third release of the year - Dunki on Tuesday. Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike Durgesh Goyal was also present at the event and he shared a video on his Instagram. The video accompanied with a caption which read - "Wait for end. Picture abhi baki hai." For context, "Picture abhi baki hai" is a famous dilaogue from Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om. You have to watch the entire video to see what's in store. In the video, we can see Shah Rukh Khan entering the venue with his security guards amid loud shoutouts from fans present over there. An elderly woman can be seen waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to take a selfie with him. The woman can be seen waiting with a specially abled relative (who can be seen seated in a wheelchair). Shah Rukh Khan can be seen taking selfies with both of them.

After that, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen exiting in the video. As as soon as Shah Rukh Khan leaves the venue, Durgesh Goyal can be seen turning the front camera towards himself. He can be seen taking a selfie at the end of the video. He captioned the post, "Shahrukh bhai. Love you forever."

Dunki trailer was showcased on the Burj Khalifa like Shah Rukh Khan's previous two releases Pathaan and Jawan on Tuesday as well. It was followed by a drone show that became the chief attraction of the event. Take a look at the picture here:

Shah Rukh Khan took a boat ride to greet all his fans in Dubai. A fan page shared an inside video. Take a look:

On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan attended another promotional event in Dubai. Needless to say, Shah Rukh Khan rocked the stage with his wit, humour and dance moves. Shah Rukh Khan set the mood of the audience with his performance to the iconic song Chaiya Chaiya. It's one of the most popular tracks of Shah Rukh Khan. In the song from Dil Se, Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora dance on the roof of a running train. Shah Rukh Khan lit the stage by recreating the signature pose of the song. Take a look here:

Shah Rukh Khan has had a stellar year on the professional front. His previous two releases Jawan and Dunki were blockbuster hits. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Dunki is slated to release tomorrow. This is Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration.