Dunki On Top Of The World: How Shah Rukh Khan Lit Up Dubai's Burj Khalifa With A Little Help From Drones

A scene from the Dunki drone show in Dubai.

Shah Rukh Khan, who promoted his third film of the year Dunki in Dubai, did it in style and we expected nothing less. But the Dunki promotions were on a different level altogether. The highlight of the Dubai promotions, however, was the drone show that lit up the Dubai sky. As is ritual, the trailer of Dunki (just like Shah Rukh Khan's previous films Pathaan and Jawan) was showcased on the Burj Khalifa. The superstar's expressions while watching the film's trailer in the video are everything.

Just some more photos of how Shah Rukh Khan lit up Dubai:

These photos were shared by several fan pages:

Shah Rukh Khan took a boat ride to greet all his fans in Dubai:

Meanwhile, this morning, SRK posted a reminder that Dunki is slated to release tomorrow. "Beyond distances.. Beyond boundaries...Beyond love...Dunki! In cinemas tomorrow. Book your tickets now," SRK wrote sharing a poster of himself with Taapsee Pannu.

Beyond distances..

Beyond boundaries...

Beyond love..#Dunki!



In Cinemas Tomorrow!



Book your tickets now!https://t.co/va0QwZtXmlpic.twitter.com/hH1jFIQSnW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 20, 2023

The film has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Dunki is slated to release on December 21. It is SRK's first project with Rajkumar Hirani. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, the film also stars Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal.

During a fan event in Mumbai on SRK's birthday, the actor opened up about the project and said, "Dunki is a film that speaks volumes. It is meant to be more entertaining than Pathaan and Jawan, with a simplicity that captures the heart." SRK added, "Of course, in Dunki I will bring dance, romance, and song to the screen. It's been years since I've had the opportunity to romance in a film, and the romance in Dunki is truly beautiful."