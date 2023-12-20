Dunki Advance Booking: The Day 1 Status Of Shah Rukh Khan's Film

SRK in Dunki. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's third film of the year, Dunki, is just one day away from its release and fans can't keep calm. After the grand success of Pathaan and Jawan, the superstar is aiming to end the year on a blockbuster note. Dunki marks the first-ever collaboration between SRK and Rajkumar Hirani, and the excitement surrounding the film is evident on social media. The film, which will hit the theatres on December 21, is already recording great numbers at the box office thanks to advance bookings. As per a report by Sacnilk, Dunki has so far collected Rs 10.3 crore, selling 3,62,027 tickets for Day 1, across India. With each day passing, these numbers are only witnessing an upward trend, as on Tuesday, Dunki collected Rs 7.46 crore through advance bookings. The film, which revolves around a group of friends and their aspirations to go abroad, also features Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani in important roles.

As per trade expert Girish Johar, Dunki has a runtime of 2 hours and 41 minutes. The trade expert announced the big news in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He shared that Dunki has secured a "U/A" certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. He wrote, “Super exclusive Dunki gets "U/A" from Censor. Runtime 2 hrs 41 mins.”

Dunki will also be the first time that fans will witness the superstar sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal. Shah Rukh Khan, who is busy promoting Dunki in Dubai, has called Vicky “one of the finest actors” he has ever worked with. A video from the promotional event, which is going viral, shows SRK saying, “Actually Vicky Kaushal is a great friend. Personally, I feel, he is one of the finest actors I have worked with. Jab Dunki mein aap unhe dekhenge, toh bohat pyar aayega [When you will see him in Dunki, you will feel a lot of love]. He has really done very very well. I got a lot to learn from him actually.” Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal also praised the superstar for his performance and dedication towards the project. When Vicky appeared on Karan Johar's celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan 8 with Kiara Advani, he was asked about his working experience with Shah Rukh Khan. Responding to the question, Vicky said, “It was incredible. I mean, it's always a fantastic experience to just meet him and to share screen with him and then to get to work with him. There was so much to learn. Of course, I knew I would learn a lot as an actor and everything but I was not prepared for... What actually hit me was...I got to know why he is where he is and why he is the Badshah.”

Releasing on December 21, Dunki comes just one day ahead of Prabhas' Salaar.