Dunki Drop 6: Diljit Dosanjh's Voice Sums Up The Banda That Is Shah Rukh Khan's Hardy

Shah Rukh Khan in the song Banda. (courtesy: YouTube)

The Dunkimakers unveiled Dunki Drop 6 just three days ahead of the film's release. Dunki Drop 6 features a song, titled Banda, which captures the essence of Hardy's (Shah Rukh Khan in the film) character. From a lover to a patriot, from a friend to a rescuer - the multi-faceted Hardy can risk his life for his friends. The video begins with Taapsee Pannu's (Mannu) voiceover which says Hardy can make people reach London. Then the video takes us to a roller-coaster ride with Hardy. He can be seen running on the tracks, he can be seen speaking English in the class as well. The shots of Banda song are taken from other songs of the film like Lutt Putt Gaya,O Maahi and Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se. The video ends with Hardy's powerful dialogues. He can be heard saying, "Nehi, judge saab mujhe mere desh me koi khatra nehi hai. Mera desh jaisa hai, mera hai. Mein yaha rehene ke liye apne desh ko gaali nehi dunga (No, Your Honour, I have no danger in my own country. Whatever it is, it's mine. I won't use cuss words against my country for living here)." Take a look at the video here:

Banda has been sung by Diljit Dosanjh, composed by Pritam. Kumaar has written the lyrics of the song. Shah Rukh Khan was all praise for Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. Sharing the song on X, Diljit Dosanjh wrote, "One & Only KING @iamsrk. " DUNKI ". FIRST DAY. FIRST SHOW OYE.." Shah Rukh Khan replied to the post and wrote, "Paajii @diljitdosanjh you are the coolest. You have always shown so much love to me and been kind. Full full Punjabiyon ki fitrat hai aap mein!! Hum Dil mange aap se, toh aap jaan lekar haazir ho jaate ho!!! Big jhappi!! (You are full of Punjabi vibes. If I ask your heart, you are ready with your life. Big Hugs)" Take a look at their social media exchange here:

Paaji @diljitdosanjh you are the coolest. You have always shown so much love to me and been kind. Full full Punjabiyon ki fitrat hai aap mein!! Hum Dil mange aap se, toh aap jaan lekar haazir ho jaate ho!!! Big jhappi!! https://t.co/gfvurNjQjq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 18, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan also shared an audio-visual message for Diljit Dosanjh on his Instagram story. Shah Rukh Khan can be seen showing the song's video on his phone and he can be heard saying in the video, "Diljit paaji, a big thank you for this. You are the coolest in the world. big big jhappi (hugs) to you. Aur ye jo aap karte ho na, kya bolte hai, vibes - mujhe bhi thoda sikha do (Please teach me some of your vibes) Thank you paaji. Jab milunga bada se hug milega aur ek kiss bhi karunga (When I will meet you, I'll hug and kiss you). Thank you. Love you."

Shah Rukh Khan has had a stellar year on the professional front. His previous two releases Jawan and Dunki were blockbuster hits. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Dunki is slated to release on December 21. This is Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration.