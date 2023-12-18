Shah Rukh Khan On Dunki Co-Star Vicky Kaushal: 'Got A Lot To Learn From Him'

Vicky Kaushal and Shah Rukh Khan in the trailer of the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan, who attended an event in Dubai on Sunday to promote his upcoming film Dunki, was all praise for co-star Vicky Kaushal. Videos are going viral from the event. In one such video, Shah Rukh Khan can be heard saying, "Actually Vicky Kaushal is a great friend. Personally I feel, he is one of the finest actors I have worked with. Jab Dunki mein aap unhe dekhenge, toh bohat pyar aayega (When you will see him in Dunki, you will feel a lot of love). He has really done very very well. I got a lot to learn from him actually." Take a look at the video here:

Vicky Kaushal also praised Shah Rukh Khan's dedication to work on the show Koffee With Karan 8. Vicky, who came with Kiara Advani on the episode, said, "It was incredible. I mean, it's always fantastic experience to just meet him and to share screen with him and then to get to work with him. There was so much to learn. Of course I knew I will learn a lot as an actor and everything but I was not prepared for... What actually hit me was...I got to know why he is where he is and why he is the Badshaah."

Vicky also added, "Because he was on the set as if it is his first film. And I am so happy. The few days I got to work... I mean it was a special appearance but that role, that experience and that too getting directed by Raju Sir. The whole experience was magical and surreal for me."

Shah Rukh Khan set the mood of the audience with his performance to the iconic song Chaiya Chaiya at the Dubai event. It's Shah Rukh Khan's one of the most popular tracks from the film Dil Se. In the song, Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora can be seen dancing on the roof of a running train. Shah Rukh Khan ignited the stage by recreating the signature pose of the song on stage. Take a look here:

Shah Rukh Khan has had a stellar year on the professional front. His previous two releases Jawan and Dunki were blockbuster hits. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Dunki is slated to release on December 21 this year. This is Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration. Vicky Kaushal has been receiving praise for his brilliant performance in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.