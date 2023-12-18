What Does 'Donkey Travel' Mean? Shah Rukh Khan Explains At Dubai Event

Shah Rukh in a still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki has been making all the right noises. Ahead of its release on December 21, Shah Rukh Khan attended an event in Dubai and talked about the film in detail. The title Dunki has been triggering curiosity ever since it released in public. Shah Rukh Khan said at the event, "Dunki is an illegal trip. A lot of people take to get out of their country across borders all over the world. It's called the donkey travels. Humare desh se bhi jate hai, dus re desh se bhi jate hai (people from our country as well as other countries undertake this journey). It's about going out, finding a future for yourself, but loving your home the most. It's about homecoming. Ghar me wapas ane ki baat hai. Duniya me kahi par bhi jee lo, par dil me yehi reheta hai ki apni maati pe aake rest karo, rehe jao. (It's about coming back to your roots. Wherever you stay, but no feeling can match to that of homecoming). That's the film is all about." For the unversed, Dunki means Donkey in Punjabi. Donkey is pronounced as Dunki in Punjabi. Take a look at the video here:

Shah Rukh Khan set the mood of the audience with his performance to the iconic song Chaiya Chaiya at the event. It's Shah Rukh Khan's one of the most popular tracks from the film Dil Se. In the song, Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora can be seen dancing on the roof of a running train. Shah Rukh Khan ignited the stage by recreating the signature pose of the song on stage. Take a look here:

Shah Rukh Khan has had a stellar year on the professional front. His previous two releases Jawan and Dunki were blockbuster hits. Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki marks his first collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani. The film will bring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal together for the first time on-screen.