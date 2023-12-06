Asked About Viral Dunki-DDLJ Football Mashup, Shah Rukh Khan Replied: 'Even After 11 Surgeries...'

Still from a video posted on X. (courtesy: iamsrk)

A day after accompanying daughter Suhana for the grand screening of her debut film The Archies, a "happy and laid back" Shah Rukh Khan conducted an AskSRK session on X (previously known as Twitter), inviting fans and followers to flood his feed with their many, many queries. In one, a fan posted an edited video with snippets of the star, running while wearing the same t-shirt but from films almost 28 years apart. To all those wondering what the video was about, it featured snippets of Shah Rukh Khan from two of his films. The first few seconds has him running on a football field, (an iconic scene from the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge). The video ends with Shah Rukh Khan (now in salt and pepper hair) running yet again but this time it is from his upcoming film Dunki. In both clips, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen wearing the same striped t-shirt.

The fan question read, "somewhere in between we all grew up… How does it feel when you see edits like this one?." Replying to the fan, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude for being able to run even after undergoing 11 surgeries. He wrote, "Life is a run I am so glad that even after 11 surgeries I can still run the same and my same t-shirt fits me just fine."

Take a look at the tweet and SRK's reply to it:

Life is a run I am so glad that even after 11 surgeries I can still srun the same and my same t shirt fits me just fine!! #Dunkitrailerhttps://t.co/GfuTV419rS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

ICYDK, the Pathaan star has injured himself multiple times throughout his acting career. Shah Rukh Khan underwent surgery after facing a knee injury while shooting for Raees. In 2013, the actor underwent his eighth surgery after the completion of the Chennai Express shoot. Shah Rukh Khan also underwent surgery in 2009 as well to rectify the tear on his left shoulder. Earlier this year, the actor met with an accident on the sets of one of his projects in Los Angeles. As a result, he had to undergo a nose surgery.

A look at some other fun replies of the actor to fan queries:

One has to work on physical attributes to play different ages…prosthetics and vfx and whole lot of team members have to work very hard to try and get it right. Months of work. #DunkiTrailerhttps://t.co/51TxD2ybAK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

Bhai Crush Crush Hota Hai…tum nahi samjhoge Neeraj!! #DunkiTrailerhttps://t.co/HZqa2Ko2HW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

In the barber chair…where do you get it get?? #DunkiTrailerhttps://t.co/Sd9XrcXhil — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

On Tuesday night, Shah Rukh Khan walked his daughter Suhana Khan on the red carpet of the screening of her debut film The Archies. Incidentally, Suhana's film's screening coincided with the release of the trailer of his upcoming film.

Here's a video of Dad SRK walking hand in hand with his daughter Suhana:

Shah Rukh Khan and family arrived for Suhana Khan's "The Archies" premier#ShahRukhKhan#DunkiDrop4pic.twitter.com/cVGy1egdrr — Troll SRK Haters (@trollsrkhaters5) December 5, 2023

ICYMI, a look at the Dunki trailer below:

Dunki is slated to release on December 21 this year. It is SRK's first project with Rajkumar Hirani. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, the film also stars Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal.