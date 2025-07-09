Grammy Winner Ricky Kej Trolls Iconic <i>DDLJ</i> Train Scene With A Detail You Can't Ignore

It will be 30 years for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) this October and three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej is also among many cinegoers who have watched the iconic romance musical drama starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

A few days ago, when an X user shared a clip featuring the famous train sequence from DDLJ's climax calling it a scene that defined cinema like no other, the Bengaluru-based musician had a thing or two to say.

In his X post, Ricky Kej poked fun at the makers of the movie, alluding that the scene was shot by those who probably never travelled via train.

If any of the film makers had ever been on a train in their lives.. they would have known that Kajol could have entered from any door, and would have been able to reach Shah Rukh Khan. https://t.co/XqLANtUZ4c — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) July 9, 2025

"If any of the film makers had ever been on a train in their lives.. they would have known that Kajol could have entered from any door, and would have been able to reach Shah Rukh Khan," he wrote.

The musical composer's post is also a sort of a commentary on filmmaker Siddharth Anand's comment on why his film Fighter didn't work at the box office.

Last year, Siddharth Anand was mocked on social media after he said Fighter bombed at the box office since a majority of Indians haven't flown in planes. "It's a space that is unexplored, and is absolutely new. It has no reference point for the audience, that means what they are seeing is a little... Such big stars, a commercial director, what are these planes doing? If you realise, there is a huge percentage of our country... I would say 90% who have not flown in planes! Who has not been to an airport! So how do you expect them to know what's happening in the air," he had told Galatta Plus.

Multiple Grammy winner Ricky Kej had an important point to make regarding the famous train scene in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. In his X post, the musician said Kajol's character Simran would have reunited with her lover Raj, played by Shah Rukh Khan, sooner in the film had someone who had travelled in trains shot the movie.