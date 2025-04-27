Shah Rukh Khan To Make His Met Gala Debut In A Sabyasachi Ensemble This Year

The Met Gala 2025 countdown has begun, and Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his debut on the iconic red carpet this year! After the cryptic post at the beginning of April, the popular anonymous Instagram page Diet Sabya has confirmed the news. The post read, "As per our sources obviously.”

This will mark the first time an Indian male actor will grace the prestigious red carpet.

Shah Rukh Khan To Attend Met Gala 2025

Diet Sabya, an anonymous social media fashion account, confirmed the news in a post that read, "National headlines. Threads in meltdown. Entertainment sites foaming at the mouth. Twitter frenzy et al. Time to shut it down lol. We at DietSabya can confirm: Yes, that is indeed SRK—India's undisputed generational superstar— making his Met Gala debut in May 2025, wearing Sabyasachi (India's biggest luxury brand). But wait, was there ever a doubt? Are we excited? Or...? Catch you on the carpet."

And SRK's manager, Pooja Dadlani has liked the post!

Excitement surrounding SRK's debut reached a fever pitch when Diet Sabya shared a post hinting at a major collaboration between a major Bollywood superstar and a renowned designer for the Met Gala. The post described the duo as "two titans" joining forces for their Met Gala debut, prompting fans to speculate that SRK and designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee were the subjects of the hint. The speculation was further fueled when Pooja Dadlani liked the post.

What Will Shah Rukh Khan Wear?

While the official details remain under wraps, reports suggest that the 59-year-old actor will wear the Indian luxury label Sabyasachi on the red carpet. This collaboration promises to showcase Indian fashion on one of the world's most glamorous stage, though we will have to wait for the big reveal to see the final look.

Set to take place on May 5 in New York, the theme for this year's Metropolitan Museum of Art event is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," inspired by Monica L.Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

The dress code this year is "Tailored To You." And we can't wait to see the magic Sabyasachi and Shah Rukh Khan will bring to the iconic red carpet, if the buzz is right!