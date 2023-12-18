Viral: Shah Rukh Khan Lit Up The Dubai Event With His Chaiya Chaiya Moves

Shah Rukh Khan dancing at the event. (courtesy: Shah RukhKhanUniverse)

Shah Rukh Khan went to Dubai for the promotions of his third release of the year - Dunki. Needless to say, Shah Rukh Khan rocked the stage with his wit, humour and dance moves. Several videos from the event are going viral and they have been shared by Shah Rukh Khan's fan pages. Shah Rukh Khan set the mood of the audience with his performance to the iconic song Chaiya Chaiya. It's Shah Rukh Khan's one of the most popular tracks from the film Dil Se. In the song, Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora can be seen dancing on the roof of a running train. Shah Rukh Khan ignited the stage by recreating the signature pose of the song on stage. Take a look here:

Shah Rukh Khan also danced to Lutt Putt Gaya from Dunki. The song is picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Paanu in the film. In this song, Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan) can be se seen trying to impress his love Mannu (Taapsee Pannu). In Dubai event, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen dancing to this song while the audience cheers for him. Take a look at the video here:

Shah Rukh Khan also did his signature pose (obviously spreading hands) to the song O Maahi from Dunki. Sharing the video from the event, the fan page wrote, "Dazzling the Dubai crowd with the King of Romance's mesmerizing dance to "O Maahi" in front of 100,000 fans!" Take a look:

Before attending the Dubai event, Shah Rukh Khan offered prayers at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple with daughter Suhana Khan and manager Pooja Dadlani by his side on Thursday evening. He wore a jacket over his white shirt. He completed his look with a cap and shades. Suhana wore a pretty salwar suit. In the video footage released by ANI, we can see Shah Rukh Khan greeting fans who assembled outside the temple to catch a glimpse of him. He can be seen talking to the temple staff. He can be seen smiling as well. Take a look at the video here:

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Vaishno Devi a couple of days back. In viral video footage released by news agency PTI, Shah Rukh Khan was impossible to recognise under a black mask. This is the third time Shah Rukh Khan has visited Vaishno Devi in a single year.

Shah Rukh Khan also attended the annual function at AbRam's school with wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana by his side on Friday in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan has had a stellar year on the professional front. His previous two releases Jawan and Dunki were blockbuster hits. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Dunki is slated to release on December 21 this year. This is Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration.