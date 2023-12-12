Viral: Shah Rukh Khan, Masked And With Security Detail, Spotted At Vaishno Devi

Shah Rukh Khan pictured arriving at Vaishno Devi

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Vaishno Devi ahead of his third release of the year - Dunki. He was accompanied by manager Pooja Dadlani on the trip. Like his previous visit, SRK hid his face under a mask this time as well. In viral video footage released by news agency PTI, Shah Rukh Khan is impossible to recognise under the black mask; he is shielded from cameras by his security detail. Pooja Dadlani can be seen walking behind him in the video. This is the third time Shah Rukh Khan has visited Vaishno Devi in a single year. He went to offer prayers before Pathaan and Jawan released in theatres.

Before Jawan hit the theatres, Shah Rukh Khan also paid a visit to the holy shrine. A brief video showing the actor at the shrine, dressed in a hooded blue jacket, was circulating on social media. Officials of the Vaishno Devi shrine board, some policemen and personal staff of the superstar could be seen in the clip. Take a look at the picture here, that was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled a romantic song from Dunki on Monday. It's titled O Maahi. The love song captures Shah Rukh Khan and co-star Taapsee Pannu's journey as they set out to cross a desert amid multiple blasts. Sharing the song on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Love, ishq, mohabbat, pyaar...yeh sabka izhaar karne mein hum waqt laga dete hain. (We sometimes take a while to express our feelings of love). Sometimes we don't get the chance. Sometimes we don't find the words. This song is dedicated to all the lovers who feel like this...So say it Now...Today...Tomorrow, and Everyday..." Mere Ishq pe Haq hua tera...Lo mein qayamat tak hua tera (You have a right over my love and till eternity I am yours)..." with this song. Make this your love song...my lover friends." Take a look:

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Dunki is slated to release on December 21 this year. This is Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration.