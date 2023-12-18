From A Jalandhar House To 'Visa Gurdwara' - Ideas That Inspired Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan in the video. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunkiwill release on December 21 in theatres. Ahead of its release, the film has been creating a buzz for its intriguing title and content. The Dunki makers unveiled a video featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkumar Hirani where the actors and the director talk about the stories behind-the-scenes. Director Rajkumar Hirani shared how and where he got the idea of making Dunki. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen showing a picture of a Jalandhar house. On the top of the house a cement-made aeroplane can be seen. Rajkumar Hirani got amazed by witnessing such a house for the first time and this house, actually, inspired him to make Dunki.

Sharing the story behind it, Rajkumar Hirani said (Translated), "In Jalandhar, there's a custom that people make such aeroplanes on the top of the house if one family member goes abroad. Mostly these structures contain water tanks but in some houses bedrooms can also be found under such structures." Shah Rukh Khan also showed pictures of a gurdwara which is popularly called visa gurdwara. Sharing the story behind it Rajkumar Hirani said, "People come to offer their passports here. It's called visa gurdwara. Toy aeroplanes are sold outside such gurdwaras." Taapsee Pannu's character Mannu in the film is based on the real-life character of a visa engineer. Take a look at the video here:

On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan attended an event in Dubai where he explained the meaning of Dunki. Shah Rukh Khan said at the event, "Dunki is an illegal trip. A lot of people take to get out of their country across borders all over the world. It's called the donkey travels. Humare desh se bhi jate hai, dus re desh se bhi jate hai (people from our country as well as other countries undertake this journey). It's about going out, finding a future for yourself, but loving your home the most. It's about homecoming. Ghar me wapas ane ki baat hai. Duniya me kahi par bhi jee lo, par dil me yehi reheta hai ki apni maati pe aake rest karo, rehe jao. (It's about coming back to your roots. Wherever you stay, but no feeling can match to that of homecoming). That's the film is all about." Take a look at the video here:

Shah Rukh Khan has had a stellar year on the professional front. His previous two releases Jawan and Dunki were blockbuster hits. Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki marks his first collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani. The film will bring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal together for the first time on-screen.