Shraddha Kapoor Seemingly Confirms Dating Rumours With Rahul Mody: 'Keep My Heart...'

Shraddha Kapoor shared this image on her Instagram story.

Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Rahul Mody. Amid the dating rumours, the actress shared a goofy selfie with her rumoured boyfriend on her Instagram story, seemingly confirming her relationship with Rahul. However, what caught everyone's attention was the caption. Captioning the picture on Instagram, Shraddha wrote, "Dil rakh le, neend to vaapis de de yaar (Keep my heart but at least let me sleep peacefully)." She also added a laughing emoji and a red heart emoticon.

The dating rumours began after Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody were snapped together on several occasions last year. They also attended a friend's wedding in March this year. These rumours were further fuelled when the actress shared photos from what appeared to be a vacation they took together.

In May this year, Shraddha Kapoor posted a series of pictures on Instagram. In the snaps, she is seen dressed in a purple nightsuit adorned with starfish and conch shell prints. Each photo showed different expressions, but it was the necklace around her neck that caught everyone's eye. The necklace featured a locket with the letter 'R'. She captioned the post, “Kuch nhi vro Shrunday hai toh kuch nhi kar rahi.”

Earlier, a source close to the couple told Hindustan Times, "After working on the film, they have been going strong. They are in a very comfortable position with each other, which is why they don't feel the need to hide their affair. And that's the reason they are getting spotted together more often."

The source added, "They are not afraid to be photographed with each other, but that doesn't mean they will make their relationship official anytime soon. They are both private people and want to keep their relationship out of the limelight."

For the unversed, Rahul Mody is a film writer. He wrote Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The rumoured couple reportedly grew close while working together on the film.