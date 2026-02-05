'Rahul Gandhi Called Ravneet Bittu <i>Gaddar</i> Because He Is Sikh": PM Modi's Big Charge

Launching a volley against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his "traitor" remark against a BJP MP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said it showed his and the Congress' hatred for the Sikh community.

During a protest by suspended Opposition MPs in the Parliament complex on Wednesday, BJP MP Ravinder Singh Bittu, who had switched over from the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, allegedly took a jibe at them and said they were sitting as if they had won a war.

This prompted Rahul Gandhi to say, "A traitor is walking by, look at his face", and then extend his hand to Bittu. "Hello, brother. My traitor friend. Don't worry, you will come back (to the Congress)," he said.

Refusing to shake hands with the Congress leader, the Sikh MP called him an enemy of the country ('desh ka dushman') and walked away.

While the Congress maintained that Gandhi was referring to Bittu leaving the party when he called him a traitor, the BJP latched on to the remark and termed it an insult to the Sikhs. Members of the Sikh community also protested against the Congress leader in front of the party's headquarters and other places.

"The Congress' prince called an MP from this House a traitor ('gaddar') yesterday," the PM said to shouts of "shame" from members of the treasury benches. "Their arrogance knows no bounds. There have been many people who have quit the Congress and the party has also been split several times, but he has never called anyone else a traitor. He called this MP a traitor because he is Sikh," he asserted.

"This was an insult to the Sikhs and their Gurus, and it was a reflection of the deep hate that the Congress has towards the community. He (Rahul Gandhi) could have apologised today, but he did no such thing. He has hatred for the Sikhs in his heart... This country will not tolerate one of its own being called a traitor. If such people don't bring the Congress down, what else will they do?" he asked.

The Prime Minister began his speech around 5 pm in the Rajya Sabha, a day after he could not speak in the Lok Sabha because of chaos and Opposition MPs allegedly gheraoing his chair. When the address began, the Opposition chanted slogans loudly against Gandhi not being allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha on former Army chief MM Naravane's book. The sloganeering continued for about 10 minutes, followed by the Opposition MPs staging a walkout.