"Trinamool Going To Court To Protect Illegal Immigrants": PM Modi Attacks Mamata Banerjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a swipe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her arguments during a Supreme Court hearing on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls. The Trinamool goes to court to protect the illegal immigrants, the prime minister declared in his address in the Rajya Sabha this evening.

Though Banerjee was not named, the reference was clear. Yesterday, the chief minister had argued against the SIR before the Chief Justice of India's bench and accused the government of targeting her state before polls.

In his speech today, PM Modi described the Trinamool regime in West Bengal as a "cruel government" that cares only for power and not people. "A cruel government is making new records in all the parameters of downfall. But they are lecturing us here. The future of the people there is plunging into darkness, but they (the state) don't care. They have no aspirations besides being in power," said the prime minister.

Slamming Banerjee's party for covering up for "infiltrators," he wondered how such leaders are accepted in the country.

"Even the world's most prosperous countries are expelling illegal immigrants from their territories. In our country, however, certain groups are making deliberate and organized efforts to protect infiltrators. How can the youth of our nation accept leaders who are aggressively advocating on behalf of illegal immigrants?" questioned the prime minister.

He also raised concerns over illegals stealing the opportunities meant for the country's youth. "The infiltrators are snatching their jobs and livelihoods, grabbing the land of tribal communities, and creating threats to the safety and future of our sons and daughters," he added.

Infiltration, or illegal immigration, is among the political issues that the BJP is championing to corner the Trinamool in the run-up to the state elections in West Bengal. The BJP backs the SIR process that has been vociferously opposed by Banerjee's party, alleging that the hurried process left out legitimate citizens.

Banerjee raised the same argument in the top court yesterday, in what observers feel has earned political brownie points, though the fight remains difficult in the face of strong allegations.

PM Modi also accused the Trinamool and its opposition allies of corruption.

"Whether it is the Congress, the TMC, the DMK, or the Left, they have remained in power at the Centre for decades and have also had opportunities to run governments in the states. They only worked to fill their own pockets; bringing change to the lives of citizens was never their priority," said the prime minister.

The PM made the remarks while replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.