Mamata Banerjee Says Bengal Interim Budget 'Pro-People' Unlike Union Budget

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the interim budget tabled by her government in the assembly is "pro-people" and shows fiscal discipline, "unlike the directionless and rudderless" Union Budget.

Speaking at a post-budget press conference after the assembly earlier in the day witnessed the tabling of the Rs 4.06 lakh crore interim budget, Banerjee said the state government prioritised the welfare of ordinary people despite what she termed as "sustained financial deprivation" by the Centre.

"Our budget is pro-people, not directionless and rudderless like the Union Budget," the chief minister said, maintaining that the state adhered to fiscal discipline even while expanding social sector spending.

Alleging that the Centre owed West Bengal nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in legitimate dues, Banerjee said funds for key schemes such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, rural housing, rural roads and the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan have remained blocked for years.

"Despite the state being financially deprived by the Centre, we have brought in a pro-people budget. Our commitments have not been compromised and all promises have been fulfilled. This is not an election gimmick," she said, adding that the announced hike in grants and allowances would be made available immediately.

Rejecting criticism over the state's fiscal management, Banerjee said her government had brought discipline in borrowing under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) framework.

"Our budget reflects financial discipline. We have balanced welfare spending with fiscal prudence," she said.

The chief minister said the government's welfare initiatives had helped lift 1.72 crore people out of poverty, calling it part of what she described as a "century of state-sponsored social welfare schemes" in West Bengal.

Highlighting achievements in rural infrastructure, Banerjee said the state has built one crore rural houses so far, including 32 lakh in recent years, and constructed 2.2 lakh km of new rural roads. Drinking water coverage, she said, expanded from around two lakh households to 1.87 crore.

On urban development, she said modernisation of cities would be carried out without causing inconvenience to residents, with surveys to begin soon, while the Ghatal master plan to address flooding issues was already under implementation.

Referring to measures for frontline workers, Banerjee said ASHA workers must get maternity leave and enhanced incentives, adding that their salaries have been hiked along with additional benefits.

Expressing gratitude to state government departments and people, she said employment generation has improved despite nationwide economic challenges.

The chief minister also hit out at the BJP, alleging that Bengalis were being subjected to "targeted terror" since the party came to power at the Centre.

"Are we responsible for terror attacks in the country?" she asked, referring to recent incidents elsewhere, and dismissed attempts to blame the state government.

On the Anandapur fire incident, Banerjee said it involved a private company and occurred on Republic Day, adding that state ministers were present at the site and necessary action was taken.

Drawing a comparison with other states, she criticised what she termed "controversial" welfare measures elsewhere.

"In Bihar, bulldozers were run after announcements. Their schemes are not meant for everybody. Our schemes are universal," she said.

Responding to queries on the Supreme Court's order on dearness allowance, Banerjee said the state government has not yet received a copy of the order.

"We need to study and review it. A committee has been formed for the purpose," she said.

