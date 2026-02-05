"Drowned In Liquor": PM Modi's Barb At AAP's Delhi Government In Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party today, saying its government in Delhi had "drowned in liquor". Speaking in Rajya Sabha while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, PM Modi peppered the Opposition with sharp criticism, sparing few.

While most of his barbs were directed at the Congress - which he said has "no ideas, no vision, no plan" - Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and AAP were not spared either.

He accused the Opposition parties of spreading misinformation about PSUs and compared them to urban Naxals attempting to incite unrest outside factory gates.

Accusing the Congress of indulging in corruption for decades, he said earlier, when a deal was spoken about, people would refer to Bofors.

Citing the speeches by Congress Prime Ministers from the ramparts of the Red Fort he said an analysis of those will reveal an absence of clear thinking, long-term vision, or determination to drive national progress. The nation, he said, has suffered the consequences of this approach for decades.

He accused the Trinamool of protecting infiltrators who are taking away jobs and lands of tribals.

PM Modi's address in the Upper House comes on the heels of the cancellation of his speech in the Lok Sabha amid vociferous protests by the Opposition.

There were dramatic scenes as women members of Opposition blockaded the treasury bench seats, including that of the Prime Minister. PM Modi was not present in the House at the time. HIs party termed it an attempted attack on the Prime Minister.