"India Riding The Reform Express": PM Modi's Top Quotes

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address on Thursday. He was expected to speak in the Lok Sabha yesterday, but due to repeated disruptions and sloganeering by the Opposition members, the Speaker adjourned the lower house of the parliament.
What PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha:
- "You can sit and raise slogans, given your age," PM Modi told Mallikarjun Kharge amid Opposition sloganeering in Rajya Sabha.
- "As developed countries are getting older, ours is getting younger," said PM Modi
- "We have one of the most significant talent pools in the world,' said PM Modi.
- "India is a ray of hope during global conflicts," said the Prime Minister.
- "India has a unique combination of high growth, low inflation," said PM Modi.
- "The entire world talks about the global south, and India is the voice of the global south," said PM Modi.
- "No country was ready to do deals with India in the past," PM Modi took a dig at the Opposition, saying, "Those who got tired and left".
- "If you don't trust my word, analyse the speeches by all the previous prime ministers at the Red Fort. You will see they had no idea, vision or plan," he said.
- "Most of our effort is towards cleaning up their mess," said PM Modi.
- "Today, India is riding the reform express," said the Prime Minister.
- "The world is keen on forging deals with India," he said.
- "After the US trade deal, the world acknowledges our speed along with the stability," said PM Modi.
- "This deal is going to benefit the youth. The global market is open to them," said the Prime Minister.
- For UPA, deal meant Bofors," he said.
- "While prosperous countries are throwing out infiltrators, they are trying to put pressure on the Centre through courts to save illegal immigrants," PM Modi attacks Trinamool Congress.
- "The UPA brought the banking system to ruins," said PM Modi, adding, "The BJP government brought reforms to fix that".
- "Congress insulted the President," PM Modi attacks the Opposition.
- "Congress called Ravneet Bittu a traitor because they hate Sikhs," said PM Modi.
