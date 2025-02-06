"Congress Never Honoured Constitution": PM Modi's Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attacked the Congress by alleging that the party pursued politics of "polarisation and family first" while alienating its allies. PM Modi, speaking in Parliament, said that the Congress never honoured the Constitution and does not believe in 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'.
Here are the Prime Minister's top quotes:
- The president's speech was inspirational, and effective and also showed the way forward to us all.
- MPs from both the ruling side and the Opposition sides expressed their views here on the President's speech the way they interpreted it.
- Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is our duty. That is why the country gave us an opportunity to be here.
- The Congress model is - family first. Congress does not believe in 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'.
- Expecting Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas from Congress will be a huge mistake. It is beyond their thinking and it also doesn't suit their roadmap because the whole party is dedicated only to one family.
- The people of the nation have tested, understood and supported our model of development. Our model of development is - 'nation first'.
- During Congress tenure, there was appeasement in everything. It was their way of doing politics.
- After 2014, India got an alternate model of governance. This model is not focused on appeasement but on satisfaction.
- Today, attempts are being made to spread caste poison in the society. For many years, OBC MPs from all parties had been demanding constitutional status for the OBC Panel. But their demand was rejected, as it might not have suited their (Congress) politics. But we gave constitutional status to this panel.
There was a time when Congress had a lot of hatred against Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.
Congress conspired against Dr Ambedkar. He was not considered worthy of Bharat Ratna. Today Congress is forced to say 'Jai Bhim'.
Congress is also very adept at changing colours...it is clearly visible in this that they change their mask so fast.
Our government, inspired by the mantra of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas', gave 10 per cent reservation to the poor of the general category."
Congress never honoured the Constitution.
Today, we are moving forward by respecting and taking inspiration from the makers of our Constitution.
Some people must be thinking of what this Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is. Those who will read about the Constitution debate will get to know the truth.
We want to strengthen the middle class and the neo-middle class. In this Budget, we have made no tax on income up to Rs 12 lakh
This country has also seen the period of Emergency and how the spirit of the Constitution was crushed. It was done for the sake of power. The country knows this.
The nation's youth has an important role in the making of Viksit Bharat. After nearly 30 years, we brought in a New Education Policy. We've also brought in education and examinations in one's mother tongue.
Today, the country is taking a sigh of relief after being freed from the clutches of Congress.
