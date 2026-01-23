'Haven't Even Spoken About Tariffs': Rahul Gandhi's 'Dead Economy' Jab At Centre

Taking aim at the Centre and Narendra Modi over what he termed a "dead economy", Leader of the Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleged tariffs are hurting textile exporters, but the Prime Minister has not even spoken about the issue.

Taking to X and YouTube on Friday, the Leader of the Opposition posted a video of him visiting a garment factory in Haryana. During the conversation, the factory owner told Gandhi that the textile industry is labour-intensive and employs the second-highest number of people after agriculture.

50% US tariffs and uncertainty are badly hurting India's textile exporters. Job losses, factory shutdowns and reduced orders are a reality of our ‘Dead Economy'.



Mr. Modi has offered no relief or even spoken about tariffs, even though more than 4.5 crore jobs and lakhs of… pic.twitter.com/5BcG3AZibg — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 23, 2026

Asked about the impact of US tariffs, the businessman said there used to be large American orders in the past and people would stock up to cater to the demand, but they are now working "hand to mouth".

"There is so much uncertainty about whether tariffs will rise further... Price competition is high," he said.

When Gandhi asked him what would happen if the tariffs rose too much, he replied, "The industry will shut."

The owner said China has many advantages and starting and running a business in India is much more difficult because the interest rates on loans are very high.

In his post with the video, Gandhi wrote, "50% US tariffs and uncertainty are badly hurting India's textile exporters. Job losses, factory shutdowns and reduced orders are a reality of our 'Dead Economy'."

"With America's 50% tariffs, falling prices in Europe, and fierce competition from Bangladesh and China, our garment and textile exporters are being squeezed from all sides. This is having a direct impact on jobs - units are closing down, procurement is decreasing, and there is turmoil throughout the entire sector... It is imperative that India secures a US trade deal that prioritises Indian businesses and Indian workers," he added.



Accusing the Centre of offering no relief and not addressing the issue of tariffs, the Leader of the Opposition pointed out that over 4.5 crore jobs and lakhs of businesses are at stake.

"Modi ji, you are accountable; please direct your attention to this matter!", he wrote, adding the hashtag TINA, which is being used as a short form for 'There Is No Accountability'.

