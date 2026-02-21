Eric Dane's Final Message For His Daughters In Netflix's <i>Famous Last Words</i>: "I Tried, You Are My Heart, My Everything"

Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria star Eric Dane died on February 19, following a battle with ALS. He was 53.

What seems like a befitting parting gift to his fans across the globe, Netflix has dropped a touching new episode of Famous Last Words, featuring Eric Dane's final interview. While he spoke at length about his separation, traumatic childhood, battle with addiction, and most importantly, ALS-the disease that killed him-it was his "last words" for his beloved daughters, Billie and Georgia, that led to a complete meltdown for fans.

What He Said

Towards the end of the interview on Netflix's Famous Last Words, Eric Dane had four life lessons to share with his daughters.

He began, "Billie and Georgia, these words are for you. I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall, we had a blast, didn't we? I remember all the times we spent at the beach-the two of you, me and Mum-in Santa Monica, Hawaii, Mexico. I see you now playing in the ocean for hours, my water babies. Those days, pun intended, were heaven. I want to tell you four things I've learned from this disease, and I hope you don't just listen to me. I hope you'll hear me."

The Lessons

The first, he said, "Live now. Right now. In the present. It's hard, but I learned to do that. For years, I wandered around mentally, lost in my head for long chunks of time, wallowing and worrying in self-pity, shame, and doubt. I've replayed decisions and second-guessed myself: 'I shouldn't have done this. I never should've done that.' No more. Out of pure survival, I am forced to stay in the present. But I don't want to be anywhere else. The past contains regrets. The future remains unknown. So you have to live now. The present is all you have. Treasure it. Cherish every moment."

He continued: "Second, fall in love. Not necessarily with a person, although I do recommend that as well. But fall in love with something. Find your passion, your joy. Find the thing that makes you want to get up in the morning and drives you through the entire day. I fell in love for the first time when I was about your age. I fell in love with acting. That love eventually got me through my darkest hours, my darkest days, my darkest year. I still love my work; I still look forward to it. I still want to get in front of a camera and play my part. My work doesn't define me, but it excites me. Find something that excites you. Find your path, your purpose, your dream. Then go for it. Really go for it."

Furthermore, he added: "Third, choose your friends wisely. Find your people and allow them to find you. And then give yourselves to them. The best of them will give back to you-no judgment, no conditions, no questions asked. I'm so thankful for my very close family and friends. Every single one has stepped up. I can't do the little things I used to do. I can't drive around, go to the gym, get coffee, or hang out. But I've learned to embrace alternatives. My friends come to me; we eat together, watch a game, and listen to music. They don't do anything special; they just show up. That's a big one. Just show up. And love your friends with everything you have. Hang onto them. They will entertain you, guide you, help you, support you-and some will save you."

"Finally, fight with every ounce of your being, and with dignity. When you face challenges, health or otherwise, fight. Never give up. Fight until your last breath. This disease is slowly taking my body, but it will never take my spirit. The two of you are different people, but you're both strong and resilient. You inherited resiliency from me. That's my superpower. You knock me down, I bounce right up, and I keep coming back. I get up again and again and again. Mark says I'm like a cat-except a cat has nine lives, and I'm on number 15, easily. So when something unexpected hits you-and it will, because that's life-fight and face it with honesty, integrity, and grace, even if it feels or seems insurmountable," he said.

"I hope I've demonstrated that you can face anything. You can face the end of your days. You can face hell with dignity. Fight, girls, and hold your heads high. Billie and Georgia, you are my heart. You are my everything. Good night. I love you. Those are my last words," concluded Eric Dane.

Official Announcement Of His Death

The news was confirmed by his representative, Melissa Bank, in a statement shared with US media on Thursday, February 19.

His representative, Melissa Bank, confirmed the news in a statement to USA TODAY.

"With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," the statement said.

"He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the centre of his world. Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight," the statement continued.

"He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he's received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time," the statement read.

Eric Dane's Notable Work

In one of his final roles, Dane played a firefighter diagnosed with ALS on NBC's Brilliant Minds.

He's best known for his role as Dr Mark Sloan, aka McSteamy, on Grey's Anatomy. Dane, who plays Cal Jacobs on HBO's Euphoria, reprised his role in the upcoming third season, which will drop in April this year.

Dane is survived by his wife, actress and model Rebecca Gayheart, and their daughters Billie and Georgia.

