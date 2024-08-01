<i>Hindi-Vindi</i> New Poster: Neena Gupta And Mihir Ahuja Bring A Symphony Of Emotions

The makers of Hindi-Vindi shared a brand new poster on Thursday. The film stars Neena Gupta and Mihir Ahuja and Guy Sebastian. The poster of the film features Neena Gupta and Mihir Ahuja. Sharing the poster, Neena Gupta wrote on Instagram, "Get ready to be swept off your feet by a symphony of emotions, rhythm, and unforgettable performances. Coming soon to a theatre near you #indivindi #PosterReveal." The film has been directed by Ali Sayed and the music composed by Javed-Mohsin and Guy Sebastian, himself. The film is currently in the final stages of post-production.

Talking about the film, director Ali Sayed said, "We are incredibly excited to share the first look of Hindi-Vindi with the world. This film is a labour of love, and we can't wait for audiences to embark on this journey with us. The first look is just a glimpse of what's in store, and we believe it will leave everyone eagerly anticipating the release."

The film is set to release in cinemas in September 2024. Produced by Aniket Deshkar, Anil Sharma and Sunny Shah under the banners of 24Six Films, Australia in association with Drishya Sharma Productions, the film has been written by Jay Sharma.

Neena Gupta, star of films like Aadat Se Majboor, Gandhi, Mandi, Utsav, Laila, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Trikaal, Susman, Kaarnama, in the recent years, made appearances in films like Veere Di Wedding, Panga, Mulk and Badhaai Ho. Netflix's Masaba Masaba 2, in which she featured along with her daughter and designer Masaba Gupta. On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in the web-series Panchayat 3. Before the series, she was seen in Lust Stories 2, Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna. She was also seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra.