Viral Video: Just Neena Gupta Living Her Best Life In France. We're Jealous

Neena Gupta shared this image. (courtesy: neenagupta)

Neena Gupta is currently holidaying in France with her husband Vivek Mehra and their friends. The actress shared a video from her travel escapades on social media. In the video, she is seen standing on a chair and dancing at a restaurant. Neena Gupta looked pretty in a blue dress. She completed her look with a cool pair of shades. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "Once again at La Guerite, same friends, same fun - jealous na."

ICYMI: In July last year, Masaba Gupta shared a video wherein Neena Gupta is seen enjoying herself at a party in France at the same restaurant. Neena Gupta, dressed in a beautiful green summer dress, can be seen blending in with the crowd and grooving to the music. Alongside the video, Masaba humorously captioned, "While I trek to another shoot, Neenaji says, 'I'm living my life.'"

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in Panchayat 3. Before the series, she was seen in Lust Stories 2, Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna. She was also seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra.