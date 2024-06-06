Masaba Gupta's Self-Styled Maternity Wear Inspo: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2

Masaba shared this image. (courtesy: MasabaGupta)

Masaba Gupta is expecting her first child with husband Satyadeep Misra. She made it a point to keep her maternity fashion on point. On Thursday, she shared a bunch of pictures of herself in which she can be seen dressed in a black saree with golden motifs. She accessorised the saree with a black blazer that has golden motifs on its collar. Masaba shared details of her OOTD in the caption. Masaba wrote, "Maternity Wear but make it a @houseofmasaba Veshti and blazer | Power dressing but the inspo is Pushpa 2. Styled by me." In the comments section, Neena Gupta wrote, "Wow." Take a look:

Masaba and Satyadeep announced pregnancy in April. The couple announced their pregnancy in an Instagram post. In a joint post with her husband, Masaba Gupta shared three images including one in which the lovely couple can be seen seated on the floor. Alongside the post, she wrote, "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad." Take a look:

Masaba's mom and veteran actress Neena Gupta shared the mom-to-be's post on her Instagram feed and wrote, "Humare bacchon ka baccha aane Wala hai. Isse zyada Khushi ki baat Kya ho sakti hai (My children are about to have a child. What could be a happier news?). Take a look:

Masaba Gupta is a fashion designer. She has also featured in Netflix series Masaba Masaba, which is a fictitious take on her personal and professional lives. Neena Gupta also featured in the series.

Neena Gupta is known for roles in movies like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mandi, Utsav, Batwara, to name a few. She has become a regular face on OTT platforms for her performances in highly-praised projects like Masaba Masaba, Panchayet, Made In Heaven.