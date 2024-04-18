Masaba Gupta And Satyadeep Misra Announce Pregnancy: 'Two Little Feet Are On Their Way To Us'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: masabagupta)

Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra are all set to welcome a baby. The couple announced their pregnancy in an Instagram post on Thursday evening. In a joint post with her husband, Masaba Gupta shared three images including one in which the lovely couple can be seen seated on the floor. Alongside the post, she wrote, “In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad.”

Parineeti Chopra was among the first to congratulate Masaba. “Congratsss mama,” she wrote. Roshni Chopra wrote, “Omg happy happy !!! Blessss xx.” Singer Sunidhi Chauhan wrote, “congratulations.”

Masaba's mom and veteran actress Neena Gupta shared the mom-to-be's post on her Instagram feed and wrote, "Humare bacchon ka baccha aane Wala hai. Isse zyada Khushi ki baat Kya ho sakti hai (My children are about to have a child. What could be a happier news?)

The two got married in January last year. The newlyweds announced they were married with matching posts on Instagram. The wedding photos show Masaba and Satyadeep both dressed in pink. The caption of the wedding post read: "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!"

Masaba Gupta and Satydeep Misra reportedly started dating in 2020 after meeting on the sets of her show Masaba Masaba.