In Pics: Masaba Gupta Makes First Public Appearance After Pregnancy Announcement

Masaba and Neena Gupta pictured at an event.

Masaba Gupta and her actor-husband Satyadeep Misra are expecting their first child. Mom-to-be Masaba Gupta made her first public appearance on Wednesday, days after announcing the news of her pregnancy. For the unversed, Masaba and Satyadeep announced the news of their pregnancy in April this year. Masaba Gupta attended an event in Mumbai and was accompanied by her mother Neena Gupta. She looked elegant in a pink off-shoulder satin dress. She completed her look with pink heels. Neena Gupta, on the other hand, sported a yellow and white dress. Take a look at the photos.

To announce the big news, Masaba Gupta took a creative route and ditched the idea of sharing baby bump pictures. On April 18, Masaba Gupta shared a picture of a pregnant woman emoji on her Instagram handle, followed by a man and a woman emoji with lovestruck faces.

She also posted a picture with her husband, Satyadeep. In the photo, Masaba is seen sitting on the floor along with her husband, Satyadeep Misra. The fashion designer, dressed in a white robe, looks super happy as she keeps her head on her husband's shoulder. Alongside the post, she wrote a sweet note and asked everyone to send her wishes and banana chips on their way. She wrote, "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad."

Reacting to the big news, Masaba Gupta's mother and actress Neena Gupta shared a sweet post on social media. She dropped a beautiful picture of Masaba and Satyadeep Misra. In the photo, Masaba is seen sitting on the floor along with her husband, Satyadeep Misra. The fashion designer, dressed in a white robe, looks super happy as she keeps her head on her husband's shoulder. Captioning the post on Instagram, Neena expressed her happiness and wrote, "Humare bacchon ka baccha aane Wala hai. Isse zyada Khushi ki baat Kya ho sakti hai (Our kids are now expecting their first baby. What could be happier news than this?"

For the unversed, Masaba and Satyadeep Misra got married in January 2023.

On the work front, Masaba is a fashion designer and actor. She was last seen in Modern Love Mumbai. Satyadeep Misra, on the other hand, made his Bollywood debut with No One Killed Jessica. He worked as a corporate lawyer previously. He was recently seen as a senior inspector in Vikram Vedha and was also a part of Mukhbir. His latest outing was Tanaav.