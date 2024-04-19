To Parents-To-Be Masaba Gupta And Satyadeep Misra, Big Love From Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And Other Stars

Masaba Gupta shared this image. (courtesy: masabagupta)

Masaba Gupta and her husband Satyadeep Misra are expecting their first child. The couple announced the big news on Thursday. As soon as the couple dropped the post, congratulatory wishes bombarded the comments section in no time. Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations best girl best momma to be and to dear Sattuuu. too happy to hear this." Alia Bhatt's comment read, "Wohooooooooooo." She also dropped multiple heart emoticons. Upasana Kamineni wrote, "Congratulations. Welcome to the club." Parineeti Chopra commented, "Congratsss mama." Soni Razdan wrote, "Don't worry Masu Masaba Gupta, you will have at least one more babysitter right here when Nani is busy. Now have some more experience also."

Ananya Panday, who seems shocked by Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra's pregnancy announcement, wrote, "Whaaaat! Congratulations." While Bipasha Basu commented, "Awwww congratulations. Babies are the best," Tisca Chopra wrote, "Mamasaba ." Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni dropped a congratulatory message." Kriti Sanon, Shehnaaz Gill, Karisma Kapoor, Vishal Dadlani and Kusha Kapila also congratulated the couple. Soha Ali Khan added, "Happy happy news." Aishwarya Rajinikanth's comment read, "Oh such happy news !!! Congratulations dearest mas!"

To announce the big news, Masaba Gupta took a creative route and ditched the idea of sharing baby bump pictures. On Thursday (April 18), Masaba Gupta shared a picture of a pregnant woman emoji on her Instagram handle, followed by a man and a woman emoji with lovestruck faces.

She also posted a picture with her husband, Satyadeep. In the photo, Masaba is seen sitting on the floor along with her husband, Satyadeep Misra. The fashion designer, dressed in a white robe, looks super happy as she keeps her head on her husband's shoulder. Alongside the post, she wrote a sweet note and asked everyone to send her wishes and banana chips on their way. She wrote, "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad.”

For the unversed, Masaba and Satyadeep Misra got married in January 2023.

On the work front, Masaba is a fashion designer and actor. She was last seen in Modern Love Mumbai. Satyadeep Misra, on the other hand, made his Bollywood debut with No One Killed Jessica. He worked as a corporate lawyer previously. He was recently seen as a senior inspector in Vikram Vedha and was also a part of Mukhbir. His latest outing was Tanaav.