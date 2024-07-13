Neena Gupta, Holidaying In France, Posts New Video With Her 'Inspiration' Gary Player

Neena Gupta and Gary Player in a still from the video. (courtesy: neena_gupta)

After the success of Panchayat Season 3, Neena Gupta took a well-deserved vacation and jetted off to France. She was joined by her husband Vivek Mehra. On Friday, the veteran actress uploaded a video on Instagram, where she is seen dancing with her "inspiration." Who is he, you might wonder? None other than one of the greatest golfers of all time, Gary Player. In the video, Neena Gupta and Gary Player embrace each other and dance in an open restaurant. The camera then shifts to Neena Gupta's friend, real estate developer Kushal Pal Singh, who is sitting on a chair. Neena hugs him, and towards the end, we see Vivek Mehra grooving with the love of his life. In her caption, Neena Gupta wrote, “Here is my inspiration! He is 88, and that's just a number… The legendary Gary Player.”

Neena Gupta shared another snap, in which Gary Player is seen wearing a black Bandi from House of Masaba. The clothing brand is owned by Neena Gupta's daughter, Masaba Gupta. The side note read, "The great golfing legend Gary Player in a House of Masaba Bandi.”

Earlier, Neena Gupta dropped another video in which she could be seen standing on a raised platform and dancing her heart out. On the table beside her, we could see Gary Player, Kushal Pal Singh, his wife Sheena Singh, and other friends. The group was enjoying their fun outing. “Once again at La Guérite, same friends, same fun - jealous na,” Neena Gupta wrote in her caption.

The actress also uploaded an image with her friends. The caption read, "With lovely friends & most beautiful and warm hosts Sheena Singh & Mr. KP Singh.”

In her latest show, Panchayat Season 3, Neena Gupta plays the role of Manju Devi. The Prime Video series also features Jitendra Kumar, Faisal Malik and Chandan Roy in important roles.