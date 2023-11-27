After Neena Gupta's 'Faltu Feminism' Comment, A Raging Debate Online

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: neena_gupta )

Veteran actress Neena Gupta's recent remarks on feminism have created a storm on social media. Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai, Neena Gupta said that she doesn't believe that women are equal to men. The actress said, “I want to say that it's not necessary to believe in faltu [useless] feminism or the idea that 'women are equal to men'. Instead, focus on achieving financial independence and giving attention to your work. If you are a housewife, don't look down on it. It is an important role. Boost your self-esteem and avoid thinking of yourself as small. That's the main message I want to convey. Additionally, men and women are not equal. The day men start getting pregnant, that day we will be equal.”

Neena Gupta also spoke about the importance of men in women's lives. Sharing her own experience, the actress added, “You need a man. I will tell a small story. I had to catch a flight at 6 am. I did not have a boyfriend at that time. I came out of the house at 4 am and it was dark. A man started following me, and I was so scared. I went back to my house and I missed my flight. The next day, I booked the same flight. But I stayed at my male friend's house and he dropped me off. I need a man.”

Neena Gupta's comment on feminism has everyone talking. Replying to the clip shared on Instagram, actress Tannaz Irani said, “You are one woman who has had the guts to live her life on her own terms. Don't regret anything you have ever done. It's made you the wonderful person you are today. And your daughter should and she is so proud of you too! I'm sure.” Actress Sunita Rajwar wrote, “Love and respect.”

Fans have given a shout-out to the actress for her “courage.”

A person said, “She lived life to the fullest. Learned lessons along the way. That's called life. So proud of her, so happy for her. She really lived a life.”

Another added, “True...male and female can't be equal in everything…God has made them different. Together they can be 50-50 partners overall. But not be 50-50 in every single matter.”

“Most honest female celebrity ever.. she says what she believes in as it is. No trying to give a politically correct answer. Love that,” wrote a fan on YouTube. FYI: the full interview was released by Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel.

Praising Neena Gupta's fearless attitude, a user said, “She is one of them who spits facts among society.”

“She is Courageous in a real sense.... She honestly says what she feels/felt..She never hides it...never tries to sugarcoat it to project something much better....In short She doesn't fake...very genuine human ..... It's all the bitter truth that everyone feels at certain point in their life....& she very accurately pinpoints these... that's why mostly people can relate to it...Lots of Lovvvvvvv to her,” read a comment.

Meanwhile, a few didn't agree with Neena Gupta's “faltu feminism” comment.

“Feminism is not about men being pregnant or women bodybuilding!! But equal rights !! It's not faltu !! "Fake Feminism" is faltu .. but the true meaning of Feminism is having equal rights and opportunities,” read a comment.

A person added, “Feminism" is an ideology. Like "democracy" this too is misappropriated and misinterpreted by many including "icon" Neena Gupta.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, this user said, “When feminism talks of equality it does not claim biological identity. It claims cerebral opportunity, opportunity to have equal say in financial matters both in domestic and in private, equality to opportunities to positions like CEO etc. Please try to refrain from commenting on topics that you have skewed knowledge on.”

“Calls feminism useless..then carries on to say that being a woman is the worst part of her life...I guess she never questioned why it's the worst. My god, the irony and hypocrisy. I give up,” another added.

A user said, “Trust me feminism is a fake concept that fools many women. But a woman should believe in herself.”

This is not the first time Neena Gupta has grabbed the attention of social media for her comments. A while back, she shared a video from Bareilly airport and said that she was not allowed to enter her reserved lounge by the staff. She said, “Hello, I am at Bareilly airport. This is the reserved lounge where I had sat once, but today I wasn't allowed. I thought the reserved lounge was for VIPs, and I thought I was one, but I am yet to become a VIP. I need to work a lot more to become a VIP. Which is good, this will motivate me to work harder and become one. Thank you so much.”

The video, shared last month, drew mixed emotions on Instagram. A fan said, “Neena ji you know what you are. These guys don't know how to value the right people. You don't need their evaluation. I know how this feels.”

A person came up with a different opinion. He said, “Rich and being famous don't translate to VIP”.

Meanwhile, a user seemed quite upset with Neena Gupta for sharing the video. He said, “Bareilly airport is a Military Airbase with a terminal for Civilians , and as a protocol Neena Gupta should not have taken the video neither should u have made this insane comment of becoming a VIP just by being a part of Bollywood …Bollywood people are not VIP people.”

Neena Gupta was last seen in Lust Stories 2.