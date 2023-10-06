Salman Khan Name-Checks Bhagyashree, Sooraj Barjatya In Note For Team Dono

A still from Maine Pyar Kiya

Salman Khan attended the special screening of Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol's debut movie Dono. The film was released in theatres on October 5. For the event, Salman opted for an all-black look. Now, in an Instagram post, the superstar has shared some glimpses from the screening and extended his heartfelt wishes to all three debutants. Dono also marks the acting debut of Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma and the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish. The first frame features Salman posing with Sooraj Barjatya, Avnish, Rajveer, Paloma, Sunny Deol and Poonam Dhillon. Salman's post also included a video of him and Sooraj Barjatya having a chit-chat on the stage. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Hope this film Dono does for inn teeno Rajveer, Paloma and Avnish what it did for hum teeno Sooraj, Bhagyashree and me.” FYI: Salman Khan and Bhagyashree worked together in Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyaar Kiya. It marked Bhagyashree's successful Bollywood debut. Maine Pyaar Kiya also gave Salman a much-needed breakthrough, a year after his debut. The 1989 release became one of the highest-grossing films at that time.

Apart from Maine Pyaar Kiya, Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya have collaborated in a bunch of cult classic films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun…!, Hum Saath Saath Hai and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's blockbuster hug was certainly a highlight at the Dono screening. Aamir arrived at the event with his son Junaid, who will be soon making his debut under the Yash Raj Films banner. Aamir wore a striped shirt and his geek glasses. As soon as the Khans walked on the red carpet, the paparazzi went into a frenzy. Salman first hugged Aamir and then his son, Junaid. Aamir Khan, Junaid and Salman Khan also posed for the lenses. (Read all about it here.)

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have worked together in the 90's comedy film Andaz Apna Apna. The movie also featured Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor.

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Tiger 3. Last month, the makers dropped the much-awaited teaser of Tiger 3, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Sharing the video message, Salman Khan wrote, "Jab tak Tiger mara nahi. Tab tak Tiger hara nahi. #TigerKaMessage #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Tiger 3 will be released this year on Diwali.