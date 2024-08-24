<i>Maine Pyaar Kiya</i>: Salman Khan And Bhagyashree's Film Re-Releases In Theatres After 35 Years

Maine Pyar Kiya, featuring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, has been re-released in theatres after 35 years. The Sooraj Barjatya film opened to theatres in 1989. With this, Maine Pyar Kiya has joined the list of movies that were re-released in the last couple of weeks. As per NDTV correspondent Prashant, the film will be screened for one week in selected theatres. He added that more than the anniversary celebration, Maine Pyar Kiya's re-release was motivated by a lack of fresh content. Interstingly, Independence Day saw the release of three big movies — Stree 2, Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein — but it wasn't enough to draw a large audience to the theatres. Before this, Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary's Laila Majnu, and, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! featuring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, were re-released much to the delight of their fans.

Coming back to Maine Pyar Kiya, Bhagyashree shared her excitement on the re-release of the movie. The actress told News18 that she's ‘beyond thrilled' to see how the film will impact today's generation. She said, "To think that a whole new generation will experience the magic of Maine Pyar Kiya onscreen is just incredible! It's a timeless love story and to have it connect with young hearts today is like watching the film come alive again. I'm eager to see how Gen-Z resonates with the pure, simple romance we portrayed.”

Remembering the time when Maine Pyar Kiya was first released, Bhagyashree added, “It was life-changing for me in every sense. Personally, it made me a household name, and professionally, it opened up doors I never imagined. But more than that, the film gave me an emotional connection with audiences that is still alive today. It's rare for an actor to have that and I feel truly blessed.”

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Maine Pyar Kiya narrated the love story of Prem (Salman Khan) and Suman (Bhagyashree), who fight against all obstacles to be together. The film marked Bhagyashree's big-screen debut. Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, Mohnish Bahl, and Ajit Vachani were also part of the film.