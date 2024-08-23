Advertisement

Salman Khan's Sholay Remake Dream Cast: "I Can Play Both Jai-Veeru, Gabbar Also"

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar wrote Sholay

Salman Khan's <i>Sholay</i> Remake Dream Cast: "I Can Play Both Jai-Veeru, Gabbar Also"
Salman Khan shared this image. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)
New Delhi:

You must be missing out on a lot if you still haven't watched Prime Video's latest docuseries Angry Young Men. The series sheds light on how the two iconic screenwriters of Hindi cinema — Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar — rose to stardom and revolutionised the film industry. Now, Prime Video has shared a special roundtable conversation on YouTube featuring the legendary writer duo, Salim-Javed. Salim Khan's son, actor Salman Khan, and Javed Akhtar's children — actor-director Farhan Akhtar, and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar were also part of the session, hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan. Angry Young Men's director Namrata Rao also joined them. From talking about their struggling days in the industry to giving Bollywood its ‘Angry Young Man', the legendary duo made the session a memorable affair. 

During one of the segments, Farah Khan asked Salman Khan, “If you had to remake any of Salim-Javed's films, which one would it be?” To this, the superstar said that there are two films in his mind. “I'd make Sholay and Deewaar,” he revealed. 

Presumably intrigued by Salman Khan's answer, Farah Khan wanted to know whether he was interested in playing the role of Jai or Veeru from Sholay. In case you need your memory refreshed, Amitabh Bachchan essayed the role of Jai, and Dharmendra played Veeru in the Ramesh Sippy directorial. Before Salman got the chance to reply to the question, the other roundtable members answered on behalf of him. Unanimously they said, “He is Veeru”, and Javed Akhtar agreed. Salman added, “Also Jai, I can play both. Gabbar also.”

Angry Young Men was released on August 20. The three-episode series is backed by Excel Media and Entertainment, Salman Khan Films, and Tiger Baby.

