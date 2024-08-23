Farhan Akhtar Felt "Betrayed' After Dad Javed Akhtar Married Shabana Azmi: "Took Time To Go Back To Normal"

The Prime Video docuseries Angry Young Men doubled up as a treasure trove of memories for the Khans and the Akhtars. The series celebrates the journey of the legendary screenwriters of 1970s Hindi cinema - Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. However, the series has a lot more to offer. Celebrities being their emotional, candid selves, for one. Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar talked about his relationship with dad Javed and how it changed over the years. Farhan spoke about feeling "betrayed" by his father after he married Shabana Azmi. He said in a segment of the series, "There was a phase when I was angry with him, I felt betrayed by him. There were all those very normal emotions that I did go through as a child growing up."

Farhan Akhtar added, "It took time to go back to normal with my dad. Shabana played a big part in creating that normalcy." Farhan's father Javed Akhtar and screenwriter Honey Irani married in 1972 and divorced in 1985. Mr Akhtar has since been married to actor Shabana Azmi.

In another segment of the show, Javed Akhtar reflected on his relationship with ex-wife and screenwriter Honey Irani. "Honey is one person in the world, towards whom I feel guilty. And she is the only person. Sixty-seventy percent responsibility lies on my shoulders, for the failure of that marriage. If I had as much understanding as I have today, perhaps things would not have gone wrong. It is very difficult to accept, but that's how it is," Javed Akhtar said.

Angry Young Men has been produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby, along with Salman Khan along with Salma Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and it has been directed by Namrata Rao.