Shabana Azmi On Temptation To Explain Herself In Love Triangle: "Wisdom Lay In Keeping Quiet And Not Explaining Myself"

The docu-series Angry Young Men premiered on Prime Video on August 20. The project offers a glimpse into the professional and personal lives of the iconic screenwriting duo from the 1970s and 1980s, Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan. The three-part series also explores their marriages. Salim Khan has two wives: he married producer Sushila Charak, also known as Salma Khan, in 1964, and actress Helen in 1981. On the other hand, Javed Akhtar and actress Honey Irani got married in 1972. They parted ways in 1985. His wedding with actress Shabana Azmi took place in 1984. In the series, Shabana Azmi discusses her "triangular relationship" with Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani.

Shabana Azmi said, “In any relationship, which is a triangular relationship, it is very personal and very painful, especially when children are involved. It becomes more hurtful because people are so quick to pass judgement and say ‘she's a home-breaker', ‘she's a home-destroyer' and things like that. Obviously I wanted to explain my point of view but then I figured if I did that, I would end up hurting far too many people. So wisdom lay in keeping quiet and not explaining myself and getting the brickbats which obviously I would get. ”

Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani share two children - Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. Meanwhile, Shabani Azmi does not have any kids.

In the docu-series, Shabana Azmi also shared how Honey Irani played a significant role in teaching Farhan and Zoya not to view her as an "evil stepmother." She said, “And I give huge credit to Honey because she could have easily filled the children with tales against me. She just didn't do that. She gave them the security that you do not have to consider her an evil stepmother. She and I have a very warm and really nice relationship.”

In the same show, Honey Irani also talked about her relationship with Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi. She said, “One thing I'll definitely say is that we're (Honey Irani and Javed Akhtar) still very good friends. I mean I think we are best friends now. I know that he's there for me whenever I need him and he knows that I'm there for him whatever he does. And the kids (Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar) are there, they're are perfect with them. Even Shabana has been very nice.”

In terms of work, Shabana Azmi will be next seen in Bun Tikki, alongside Zeenat Aman and Abhay Deol.