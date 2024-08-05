Why Does Farah Khan Want To Celebrate Post Her Mom's Demise?

Days after losing her mother, director Farah Khan remembered her with a heart touching note. On Monday, Farah Khan shared a string of throwback pictures with her late mother. The Main Hoon Na director shared a gray scale picture in which child Farah can be spotted standing beside her mother. Another picture features a young Farah and her mother, laughing their heart out. Farah Khan also shared a picture from one of her wedding festivities. She shared a solo black-and-white picture of Menaka Irani. Re-living the old days, Farah mentioned in her long note that she inherited the sense of humour from her mother.

Farah Khan began the note with these words, "My mom was a very unique person.. never wanted the limelight or any fuss around her.. despite the hard knocks she faced in her early life she was a rare one who had no bitterness or envy towards anyone. Everyone who met her loved her n realised where we get our sense of humour from." She continued, "Well hardly.. she was far wittier n funny than both sajid and I put together. I don't know if she can see the outpouring of genuine love and condolences that have come for her .. not only from our friends and of course family but so many of her colleagues and people who worked in our house came saying how my mom had helped them with loans or sending them money.. never expecting it back."

Farah added, "Thank you to all who came home to be with us in our grief.. to all who messaged n are still messaging. To all her doctors n nurses at Nanavati hospital who tried their best everyday. N to our consulting docs frm Chandigarh pgi n belle vue hospital.. We are grateful you gave us some more days with her. its time to get back to work.. that's what she was always proud of. Our work!"

Farah concluded her post with these words, "I don't want time to heal this lump that will always stay in my heart.. I don't want to miss her coz she's always a part of me..grateful to the universe for letting her be my mother n letting us look after her the way she single handedly looked after us all her life.. no more mourning now.. I want to celebrate her every day.. thank you everyone... p.s- the song playing was by her favourite country singer Don Williams. Knowing her she would probably think its too filmy of me to use it here..."

The post drew instant love from Farah's close friends and colleagues. Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar, Sunita Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh, Zoya Akhtar dropped a string of heart emojis on the post. Farah Khan's BFF Sania Mirza wrote, "Love you and Auntie so much." Take a look:

A couple of weeks ago, Farah Khan shared another beautiful post on her mother's birthday. She wrote, "We all take our mothers for granted..especially me! This last month has been a revelation on how much i lov my mom Menka.. she s been the strongest, bravest person iv ever seen.. sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries. Happy birthday mom! Today's a good day to come back home. can't wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again.. i Lov u." Take a look:

Filmmakers Farah Khan and Sajid Khan's mother Menaka Irani died at the age of 79 in Mumbai on July 26. Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri and daughter Suhana, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty, Bhushan Kumar, and MC Stan, among others, visited Farah's house to pay their last respects to her mother.