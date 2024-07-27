Zoya Akhtar's Tribute To Aunt Menka Irani: "You Shaped My Life In Ways I Will Be Eternally Grateful For"

Filmmaker Farah Khan's mother Menka Irani died at the age of 79 in Mumbai on Friday. Earlier this month, Farah Khan had revealed in an Instagram post that her mother had undergone multiple surgeries. Farah Khan's cousin and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar paid tribute to her aunt on Instagram. Sharing a throwback picture, Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Menka Aunty You shaped my life in ways I will be eternally grateful for. You made me read, you made me laugh, you made me listen to country music and you made me feel like the most special girl in the world. You will always be adored and never be forgotten. Rest in peace. Rest in Power."

See Zoya Akhtar's post here:

A few weeks ago, Farah Khan had shared in an Instagram post that her mom had undergone several surgeries. For her mom's 79th birthday just weeks ago, Farah posted this image and she wrote, "We all take our mothers for granted...especially me! This last month has been a revelation on how much I love my mom Menka.. she HAS been the strongest, bravest person iv ever seen.. sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries. Happy birthday mom! Today's a good day to come back home. can't wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again. I love you."

On Friday, several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan along with wife Gauri, daughter Suhana, actors Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty, film producer Bhushan Kumar visited Farah Khan at her Mumbai residence. Menka Irani worked in the film Bachpan with scriptwriter Salim Khan.