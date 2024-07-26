Advertisement

Farah Khan's Mother Dies, Shilpa Shetty And Bhushan Kumar Arrive At Director's House To Pay Last Respects

Menaka Irani was the sister of former actors Honey Irani and Daisy Irani

Shilpa Shetty and Bhushan Kumar pictured at the venue.
New Delhi:

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and director Sajid Khan's mother, Menaka Irani died on Friday. On Friday evening, several celebrities visited the director's residence to pay their last respects. Shilpa Shetty, Bhushan Kumar and MC Stan among others were pictured at Farah and Sajid Khan's residence.

On July 12, Farah Khan shared a sweet birthday post for her mother. The caption read, "We all take our mothers for granted, especially me! This past month has been a revelation of how much I love my mom, Menka. She's been the strongest and bravest person I've ever seen, with her sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries."

She added, "Happy birthday, Mom! Today is a good day to come back home. I can't wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again. I love you."

ICYDK: Menaka Irani was the sister of former actors Honey Irani and Daisy Irani.

On the work front, Farah Khan was last seen as a judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She also choreographed the song Naina from the film Crew starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

