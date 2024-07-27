Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri And Suhana Pay Last Respects To Farah Khan's Mom

Filmmakers Farah Khan and Sajid Khan's mother Menaka Irani died at the age of 79 in Mumbai on Friday. Farah Khan's close friends from the film industry and colleagues paid their last respects to her mother on Friday. Among them was also Farah Khan's longtime friend and superstar Shah Rukh Khan. SRK, along with wife Gauri and daughter Suhana, visited Farah Khan's house last night. SRK-Gauri and Farah are a part of a close-knit friends circle. Gauri has produced films such as the 2007 film Om Shanti Om, the 2004 film Main Hoon Na and the 2014 film Happy New Year - all of which featured Shah Rukh Khan and were directed by Farah Khan.

Earlier on Friday, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty, Bhushan Kumar, and MC Stan, among others, visited Farah's house. Meanwhile, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar paid tribute to her aunt Menaka Irani with a special post. She shared a throwback picture of Menaka Irani and wrote in her post, "Menka Aunty. You shaped my life in ways I will be eternally grateful for. You made me read, you made me laugh, you made me listen to country music and you made me feel like the most special girl in the world. You will always be adored and never be forgotten. Rest in peace. Rest in Power."

Read Zoya Akhtar's post here:

Farah Khan, who stepped into the Indian film industry as a choreographer, made her directorial debut with the 2004 film Main Hoon Na. She has also directed films like Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year. She also backed Netflix's Mrs Serial Killer, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee. The film was directed by Farah's husband Shirish Kunder.