'Until The Vans Don't Come, They Don't Act': Farah Khan On Bollywood Celebs

Director-choreographer Farah Khan recently talked about Bollywood stars and their increasing demands pertaining to vanity vans. During a YouTube vlog conversation with TV actor Dipika Kakkar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim, Farah Khan discussed how top movie stars have hefty demands, including requiring up to four vanity vans each at the start of their workday. She shared, “Until the vans don't come, they don't act. Nowadays, each actor has about four vans for themselves. One person. One is for their gym,, one is for their staff, one is for them, one is… then the food truck comes, that's separate.”

“Earlier, heroines would change behind trees, we would hold towels for them. I have done it for them. When you go for (outdoor) shoots you'd do it, even in Switzerland they would change behind the bus, use bedsheets to cover. Now the actors don't budge unless their vans come,” she added.

Earlier Farah Khan recently spoke about her journey to motherhood. She also opened up about the challenges and joys of delivering triplets through IVF in 2008 with her husband Shirish Kunder. In a conversation with Nova IVF Fertility, Farah Khan shared how she turned to manifestation while reading The Secret, hoping for a pregnancy after struggling to conceive naturally. Farah said that she and Shirish had already chosen names for their children before learning they were expecting triplets. She shared, "Me and Shirish started talking about kids and what we want to name them and how they will be and all that. When the doctor called I was 100 percent sure that we were going to be pregnant and she said, 'Listen, Farah, don't jump too high, I want you to be calm, you are pregnant but don't get your hopes up but it is multiple pregnancies'."

Farah Khan recently choreographer the song Naina from the film Crew starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.