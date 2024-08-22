Shraddha Kapoor On Why She Never Worked With Shah Rukh, Salman Or Aamir Khan: "I'm Very Clear About..."

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently basking in the success of her latest offering Stree 2, opened up on never working with either of the Khans – Shah Rukh, Salman or Aamir. During a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Shraddha said that even though she was offered films with SRK, Aamir or Salman in the past, she could not get on board for several reasons. “Many times you are offered a film, but if you feel the character isn't exciting enough or the role doesn't challenge the artiste in you then you let go off that role. I'm very clear about the kind of work that I choose,” said the Stree star.

“I want to be part of good films, engaging films with good stories, work with good directors, and do good work. If the by-product of all of this is the opportunity to work with good actors or huge stars, I'm happy to say yes to it,” the actress added.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 has already established itself as a box office titan after a strong first week of ticket sales. Over the course of its first six days, the Amar Kaushik directorial minted an estimated Rs 255.35 crore in India. The movie kept up its great performance on the seventh day, earning an additional Rs 20 crore, reported Sacnilk. So far, Stree 2's total collection stands at a remarkable Rs 275.35 crore in one week. The film maintained “an overall Hindi occupancy of 30.45 percent” on Wednesday, the report added. Headlined by Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao, the movie is a sequel to the 2018 release Stree. It falls under Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, which also includes Roohi, Bhediya and Munjya.

Stree 2 released on August 15 and faced stiff competition from Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein, and John Abraham's Vedaa at the box office. However, in terms of numbers, the film is miles ahead of its competitors. In Stree 2, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor carry on the unsettling story of Chanderi, which is now under attack by Sarkata.