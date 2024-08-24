<I>Stree 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 9: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Juggernaut Shoots Past 300 Crore Mark

Director Amar Kaushik's Stree 2 has been enjoying a dream run at the box office. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead, the horror-comedy was released in the theatres on Independence Day (August 15). On Day 9, the film garnered Rs 16.50 crore at the ticket window, reported Sacnilk. With this, Stree 2's total collection now stands at Rs 308.15 crore, the report added. The film witnessed a 26.73 percent Hindi occupancy on its second Friday. Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 Amar Kaushik directorial Stree. Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Vijay Raaz are also a part of the cast.

Taking note of Stree 2 comfortably entering the ₹ 300 crore club, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a long note on X (formerly Twitter). He expressed his confidence that with no notable film releases in September, the Amar Kaushik directorial will “gallop towards the ₹ 500 crore mark”. “300 NOT OUT. Stree 2 wraps up its [extended] Week 1 with a bang, smashing through the ₹ 300 crore barrier. The next milestone - ₹ 400 crore - now appears well within reach given the impressive trajectory,” he wrote.

“The greatest beneficiaries - besides the producers and distributors - are undoubtedly the exhibitors, particularly those in mass-market regions and single-screen theatres. They can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Going forward, the absence of major releases in September could provide Stree 2 with that perfect opportunity to gallop towards the ₹ 500 crore mark, provided it maintains its strong hold. The remarkable success of Stree 2 not only underscores the enduring popularity of horror-comedies with desi tadka, but also highlights the growing viability of sequels in Hindi cinema,” added Taran Adarsh.

“[Week 1] Wednesday previews ₹ 9.40 crore, Thursday ₹ 55.40 crore, Friday ₹ 35.30 crore, Saturday ₹ 45.70 crore, Sunday ₹ 58.20 crore, Monday ₹ 38.40 crore, Tuesday ₹ 26.80 crore, Wednesday ₹ 20.40 crore, Thursday ₹ 18.20 crore. Total: ₹ 307.80 crore. #India biz. #Boxoffice,” he signed off.

Stree 2 locked horns with Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa and Mudassar Aziz's Khel Khel Mein.