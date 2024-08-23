<i>Stree 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: An Update On Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao's Film - Rs 300 Crore Loading

Stree 2, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has been enjoying a great run at the box office. On day 8, the film minted ₹ 16 crore, reported Sacnilk. So far, Stree 2's total collection stands at ₹ 290.85 crore. With this, Stree 2 has become the biggest Hindi hit of the year. The film saw an overall Hindi occupancy of 27.62 percent on Thursday, the report added. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is the follow-up to the 2018 film Stree. It also features Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the day 7 box office numbers of Stree 2 and claimed that the film will enter the ₹ 300 crore club soon. In a post on X, he wrote, "Stree 2 is proving to be an UNSTOPPABLE FORCE at the #BO... The remarkable hold on the traditionally slower weekdays - particularly Tue and Wed - highlights the immense power and popularity of well-made desi entertainers."

He added, "Stree2 is set to enter the ₹ 300 cr Club TODAY [Thu; Day 8], cementing its position as the HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM of 2024. [Week 1] Wed previews 9.40 cr, Thu 55.40 cr, Fri 35.30 cr, Sat 45.70 cr, Sun 58.20 cr, Mon 38.40 cr, Tue 26.80 cr, Wed 20.40 cr. Total: ₹ 289.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Stree 2 opened in theatres on August 15 facing fierce competition from John Abraham's Vedaa, and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein.

In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee gave Stree 2 2.5 stars out of 5. He said, “No matter how unbelievable things tend to get in Stree 2, the audience is supposed to take it all in their stride and believe that such things can transpire during the days of a major religious festival that culminates in a “maha puja” in Chanderi's temple and its fairground. This is after all a horror film set in a central Indian small town steeped in history, mythology and folklore where it should be only natural to let scepticism take a break.”