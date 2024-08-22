<i>Stree 2</i> Success Bash: New Pics Of Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal And Others

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 is making the buzz at the box office. The second installment of the franchise has been garnering praise from critics and audience alike. A couple of days ago, the makers hosted a success party. Shilpa Rao, who has sung a song in the film, shared some inside pictures from the party. Shilpa Rao shared goofy moments with OG Stree Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Nimrat Kaur, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon. Keeping with the theme of Stree, the party venue was lit up with red lights. Sharing the pictures, Shilpa Rao wrote, "Such a cool night hanging with these uber cool and talented bunch." Take a look:

Meanwhile, stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who was an invitee at the party, shared some inside pictures on her social media handle as well. Sharing the pictures, Anaita wrote, "Stepped out to celebrate the success of #stree2 let's cheer them on!! Hugest congratulations to team @stree2 @maddockfilms." Take a look:

The total collection of Stree 2 stands at a remarkable Rs 275.35 crore since it released on August 15, reported Sacnilk. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Stree 2's day 6 box office collection on X. He wrote, "After an extended weekend packed with holidays - right from Independence Day to Raksha Bandhan - Stree 2 delivers exceptional numbers on its first regular working day: Tue [Day 6]. The horror-comedy shows no signs of slowing down and is on track to hit ₹ 300 cr mark by the end of its extended Week 1."

He added, "With the Janmashtami holiday on Monday, Stree 2 is expected to deliver massive numbers in Weekend 2 as well...Stree 2 is a ONE-HORSE RACE at the #Boxoffice. [Week 1] Wed previews 9.40 cr, Thu 55.40 cr, Fri 35.30 cr, Sat 45.70 cr, Sun 58.20 cr, Mon 38.40 cr, Tue 26.80 cr. Total: ₹ 269.20 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Stree 2 released on August 15 and faced stiff competition from Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein, and John Abraham's Vedaa at the box office. However, in terms of numbers, the film emerged as victorious. In Stree 2, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor once again set out to save Chanderi from the clutches of Sarkata (this time).