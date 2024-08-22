<i>Stree 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Next Stop For Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao's Film - Rs 300 Crore

Stree 2 has already established itself as a box office titan after a strong first week of ticket sales. Over the course of its first six days, the Amar Kaushik directorial minted an estimated Rs 255.35 crore in India. The movie kept up its great performance on the seventh day, earning an additional Rs 20 crore, reported Sacnilk. So far, Stree 2's total collection stands at a remarkable Rs 275.35 crore in one week. The film maintained “an overall Hindi occupancy of 30.45 percent” on Wednesday, the report added. Headlined by Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao, the movie is a sequel to the 2018 release Stree. It falls under Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, which also includes Roohi, Bhediya and Munjya.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Stree 2's day 6 box office collection on X. He wrote, "After an extended weekend packed with holidays - right from Independence Day to Raksha Bandhan - Stree 2 delivers exceptional numbers on its first regular working day: Tue [Day 6]. The horror-comedy shows no signs of slowing down and is on track to hit ₹ 300 cr mark by the end of its extended Week 1."

He added, "With the Janmashtami holiday on Monday, Stree 2 is expected to deliver massive numbers in Weekend 2 as well...Stree 2 is a ONE-HORSE RACE at the #Boxoffice. [Week 1] Wed previews 9.40 cr, Thu 55.40 cr, Fri 35.30 cr, Sat 45.70 cr, Sun 58.20 cr, Mon 38.40 cr, Tue 26.80 cr. Total: ₹ 269.20 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Stree 2 released on August 15 and faced stiff competition from Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein, and John Abraham's Vedaa at the box office. However, in terms of numbers, the film is miles ahead of its competitors. In Stree 2, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor carry on the unsettling story of Chanderi, which is now under attack by Sarkata.