<i>Khel Khel Mein</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Keeping Up With Akshay Kumar's Film

Khel Khel Mein has seen a dip in its box office collection. On day 6, the comedy-drama earned ₹1.2 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the movie has amassed ₹17.25 crore, the report added. Khel Khel Mein had an “overall 18.43% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday”. The movie has earned an estimated ₹27.7 crore worldwide. It features Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor and Pragya Jaiswal. Khel Khel Mein has been directed by Mudassar Aziz. It is a remake of the 2016 Italian film, Perfect Strangers. The film project was by Giuseppe Battiston, Anna Foglietta, Marco Giallini, Edoardo Leo, and Valerio Mastandrea.

Ahead of Khel Khel Mein's release, Taapsee Pannu has talked about her experience working on the film. In an interaction with Zoom, she said, "Oh, it was super fun. It exactly felt like a holiday or like a film that you've been given to shoot while you're just enjoying being around these people and enjoying saying those lines and doing those things mentioned in the script. I think it was just a perfect fun vacation work of sorts when I was shooting for Khel Khel Mein. It is an extremely funny film but there's so much more the film says.”

She added, "It's not just surface-level funny, it has so much that the film says about relationships that you take back home after the film gets over. It's not something that you'll just laugh and forget when you leave the theatre. So, it's not just brainless comedy, it has got some soul to it.”

Khel Khel Mein narrates the story of a group of friends who meet for a dinner party but end up revealing their secrets to each other. The film has been bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Shashikant Sinha, Ashwin Varde and Rajesh Bahl under the banners of T-Series Films, Wakaoo Films and White World Productions.

Khel Khel Mein clashed with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2, and John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's Vedaa at the box office.