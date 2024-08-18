<I>Khel Khel Mein</I> Box Office Collection Day 3: Next Stop For Akshay Kumar's Film Is ₹ 10 Crore

After a strong opening day, the box office numbers for Khel Khel Mein saw a dip. On day 3, the film, directed by Mudassar Aziz, earned ₹2.85 crore, as reported by Sacnilk. So far, the comedy-drama has amassed ₹9.95 crore. Khel Khel Mein revolves around a group of friends who gather for dinner and end up revealing secrets about each other. The film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal. The project is collectively produced by T-Series Films, Wakaoo Films and White World Productions.

Ahead of Khel Khel Mein's release, Taapsee Pannu, who plays the role of Harpreet Kaur, talked about how the comedy film has "so much more" to offer. In an interview with Zoom, she said, “Oh, it was super fun. It exactly felt like a holiday or like a film that you've been given to shoot while you're just enjoying being around these people and enjoying saying those lines and doing those things mentioned in the script. I think it was just a perfect fun vacation work of sorts when I was shooting for Khel Khel Mein. It is an extremely funny film but there's so much more the film says.”

She continued, “It's not just surface-level funny it has so much that the film says about relationships that you take back home after the film gets over. It's not something that you'll just laugh and forget when you leave the theatre. So, it's not just brainless comedy it has got some soul to it.”

Ishitta Arun, Kiran Kumar, Alka Kaushal and Maahi Raj Jain are also seen in Khel Khel Mein. The movie is a remake of the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers. Directed by Paolo Genovese, the original project featured Giuseppe Battiston, Anna Foglietta, Marco Giallini, Edoardo Leo, Valerio Mastandrea and others.