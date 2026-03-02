<i>The Kerala Story 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Vipul Shah's Film Crosses Rs 10 Crore Mark

Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh's The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, is currently underperforming at the box office.

What's Happening

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 5 crore nett in India on Sunday. This marks a modest 7.53 per cent rise from Saturday's Rs 4.65 crore collection.

While these numbers are higher than other films currently running in cinemas, including Assi (Rs 1.6 crore), Do Deewane Seher Mein (Rs 1.45 crore), and Tu Yaa Main (Rs 80 lakh) on their respective corresponding days, they fall significantly short when compared to the first instalment.

The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond has a reported budget of Rs 28 crore. So far, it has grossed Rs 12.3 crore worldwide, with a domestic nett collection of Rs 10.4 crore.

Occupancy figures on Sunday also reflected the film's slow pace. In the Hindi market, overall occupancy stood at 13.16 per cent. Morning shows recorded 7.86 per cent occupancy.

The numbers rose through the day, reaching 15.56 per cent in the afternoon and 15.82 per cent in the evening, before dipping slightly to 13.40 per cent at night.

Background

The original The Kerala Story had opened to Rs 8.03 crore and went on to collect Rs 16.4 crore on its first Sunday in India.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 15 crore, the 2023 film eventually grossed Rs 302 crore worldwide, emerging as a major commercial success.

The film had courted controversy prior to release, with critics describing it as allegedly promoting bigotry and Islamophobia and attempting to tarnish the image of Kerala, a state often noted for communal harmony. The legal battle around its release further amplified attention.

Initially, the Kerala High Court stayed the film's release and asked the Central Board of Film Certification to review its certification. However, a division bench later lifted the interim stay, clearing the path for its theatrical release.