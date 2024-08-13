Akshay Kumar On <i>Khel Khel Mein</i> Clash With John Abraham's <i>Vedaa</i>: "Not A Big Deal At All"

August 15 is going to witness a big box office clash between two of the biggest stars in Bollywood - Akshay Kumar and John Abraham. Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa are slated to hit the screens on August 15. Addressing the box office clash, Akshay Kumar told News18 Showsha, "Yes, we'll be working again, hopefully soon. We're very good friends. We're close buddies. Clashes at the box office keep happening. It's not a big deal at all. " The actor added, "It's just a clash and not a slash."

A little background for those who require one - Akshay Kumar and John Abraham's films have clashed at the box office multiple times over the last few years. In 2018, Akshay's Gold and Satyameva Jayate released on the same date. In 2019, their film Mission Mangal and Batla House were both Independence Day releases.

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham have previously co-starred in Bollywood comedies such as the 2005 film Garam Masala and Desi Boyz (2011). The duo were last seen together in Sajid Khan's comedy filmHousefull 2.

Vedaa stars John Abraham alongside Tamannaah, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee. The film has been directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced jointly by Madhu G Bhojwani, Monisha Advani, John Abraham, and Minnakshi Das. Meanwhile, Khel Khel Mein also features Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal and Fardeen Khan. The film has been backed by T-Series, Wakaoo Films and KKM Film production.