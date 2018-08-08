John Abraham On Clash With Akshay Kumar's Gold: 'There Is Enough Space For Two Big Films On A Holiday'

John Abraham at a promotional event in Mumbai.

Ahead of his film Satyameva Jayate's release, John Abraham interacted with the media and revealed that despite the film's clash with Akshay Kumar's Gold, the makers of the film have zeroed in on August 15 as the release date due to commercial reasons, reports news agency IANS. "We chose August 15 as release date of this film because it's a very commercial date and by releasing your film on that day, you are able to make good money through your film," IANS quoted him as saying. The 45-year-old actor also mentioned that releasing the film on a holiday would ensure better business and added, "If we had a solo release of this film in the next week of Independence Day then also we would not be able to do that much business which we will be able to do on Independence Day with Gold so, it makes more sense to release it on a holiday."

Talking about Satyameva Jayate's clash with Gold, John said that he would be equally "happy" if people watch Akshay Kumar's movie and explained that both the films will "not compete" but "complement" each other. "I think there is enough space for two big films on a holiday. It's not competing. We are complementing each other. We would love if people go and see Satyameva Jayate and we would be absolutely happy if people go and see Gold," said John.

John Abraham has spoken about his film's clash with Goldon several occasions. During an interview earlier this year, he said that he has "no say" in deciding the release date and told PTI: "As far as competing with Akshay is concerned, I want to make it clear that he is my senior in the industry. I love him and I have always wished the best for him and I am sure he also wants best for me."

This is not the first time that the box office will witness a clash of two big films on Independence Day. In 2016, Akshay Kumar's Rustom and Hritik Roshan's Mohenjo Daro released on Independence Day. However, Rustom emerged as a clear winner as it not only performed well at the box office but it also won Akshay Kumar his first National Award as an actor.

Satyameva Jayate is a high-octane action film directed by Milap Zaveri. Other than John Abraham, the film also features Manoj Bajpayee, Aisha Sharma and Amruta Khanvilkar. The film touches upon the theme of corruption and John Abraham will be seen playing the role of a vigilante in the film.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Gold is a sports drama set against the backdrop of 1948, in which Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of a hockey coach. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Mouni Roy. It also stars Vineet Singh, Kunal Kapoor and Amit Sadh.

